Ukrainian PM, UK Chancellor Of The Exchequer Discuss Ukraine's Power Equipment Needs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and United Kingdom Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt have discussed Ukraine's power equipment needs.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The Prime Minister noted that gas turbine plants and mobile boiler units would help Ukraine to decentralize the energy system and make it less vulnerable to Russian attacks.

Among other things, Shmyhal expressed gratitude to the United Kingdom for its leadership in many areas of providing support for Ukraine, namely financial assistance and sanctions against the Russian Federation.

“We continue to implement the principle of 'Russia will pay'. We thank our British partners for supporting the idea of confiscating Russian assets,” Shmyhal added.

In his words, Ukraine also values the United Kingdom's support in the defense sector. The Prime Minister noted the effectiveness of military assistance from British partners and expressed gratitude for the preparation of another package, including air defense systems.

“This is extremely important for the protection of Ukrainians,” Shmyhal stressed.

A reminder that earlier Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and United Kingdom Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt discussed measures to expand sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal , Telegram