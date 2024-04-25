Police Open Fire Targeting Three-Wheeler Killing Two

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Two Police opened fire targeting a three-wheeler which had failed to stop when ordered to do so, killing two people in Moragahahena.

According to the Police, the occupants of the three-wheeler had opened fire at the Police when the vehicle was ordered to stop.

The Police gave chase to the vehicle and when it came to a stop an individual inside had opened fire at the Police vehicle.

According to the Police, the officers had returned fire killing the two people in the three-wheeler.

A third person who was in the three-wheeler had escaped.

The Police said that the victims were identified as Imesh Danushka Darshana (36) and Suraj Prabodha Aadhihetti (42), two criminals. (Colombo Gazette)