Police Open Fire Targeting Three-Wheeler Killing Two

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Two Police opened fire targeting a three-wheeler which had failed to stop when ordered to do so, killing two people in Moragahahena.
According to the Police, the occupants of the three-wheeler had opened fire at the Police when the vehicle was ordered to stop.
The Police gave chase to the vehicle and when it came to a stop an individual inside had opened fire at the Police vehicle.
According to the Police, the officers had returned fire killing the two people in the three-wheeler.
A third person who was in the three-wheeler had escaped.
The Police said that the victims were identified as Imesh Danushka Darshana (36) and Suraj Prabodha Aadhihetti (42), two criminals. (Colombo Gazette)
