Two Killed, 15 Injured In Heavy Weapons Attack In Western Myanmar

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) YANGON, May 5 (NNN-MNA) – Two people were killed and 15 others injured, in a heavy weapons attack in western Myanmar's Rakhine State, yesterday, the State Administration Council's Information Team reported.

According to the council's information team, the explosive assault, carried out by Arakan Army (AA), hit a high school compound in Buthidaung Township of Rakhine State, at around 1.00 a.m. local time yesterday.

The victims included internally displaced persons, who were taking shelter in the school compound, as well as, local residents, the report said.

The injured included four children aged between one and five years old, the report said.

Local authorities and rescue organisations transported the injured to a nearby military hospital for medical treatment, it added.– NNN-MNA

