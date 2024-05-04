Urgent: Hamas Agrees To Release 33 Hostages In First Phase: Media

( MENAFN - Nam News Network) GAZA, May 5 (NNN-XINHUA) – Hamas has agreed to release 33 hostages, in the first phase of a ceasefire deal with Israel, which is still being discussed, Al Arabiya News channel reported, yesterday.– NNN-XINHUA

