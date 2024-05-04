               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Urgent: Hamas Agrees To Release 33 Hostages In First Phase: Media


5/4/2024 9:12:34 PM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, May 5 (NNN-XINHUA) – Hamas has agreed to release 33 hostages, in the first phase of a ceasefire deal with Israel, which is still being discussed, Al Arabiya News channel reported, yesterday.– NNN-XINHUA

MENAFN04052024000200011047ID1108174023


Nam News Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search