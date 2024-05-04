Jordanian Eco Consultancy Meets With Iraqi Water Ministry

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Representatives from the Jordanian company Eco Consult , including General Manager Dr. Raed Dawood and consultant Dr. Khadija Al-Jabri, have held a meeting with the Technical Undersecretary of Iraq's Ministry of Water Resources, Engineer Hussein Abdul Amir Bakka.

The meeting focused on what was describesd as "water diplomacy" and its impact on the country, emphasizing the need for technical cooperation, knowledge transfer, and the exchange of expertise in modern, sustainable irrigation methods.

The company expressed its readiness to support the ministry in these areas. The meeting was also attended by the Assistant Director General of the Planning and Follow-up Department and the head of the Water Users' Associations Department.

(Source: Ministry of Water Resources)