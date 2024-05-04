Two Ukrainians Killed In Road Accident In Warsaw

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three men, two of them citizens of Ukraine, were killed in a road accident in Warsaw on Friday, May 3.

That's according to Szymon Banna, spokesman for the District Prosecutor's Office in Warsaw, Ukrinform reports, citing PAP .

"An autopsy has already been ordered in this case. Preliminary findings resulting from the activities carried out at the scene show that the cause of the accident was excessive speeding and the resulting loss of control of the BMW vehicle. The investigation will be conducted into the unintentional causing of a fatal road accident," Banna said.

He said that three people had been killed in the road accident - "most likely two Ukrainian citizens and one Belarusian citizen."

Photo: PAP