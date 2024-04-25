Renowned Astrologer Chandrasiri Bandara Passed Away

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Renowned astrologer Chandrasiri Bandara, who famously predicted a win for Mahinda Rajapaksha in the 2015 Presidential Election, has passed away.

Chandrasiri Bandara passed away while receiving treatment at a private hospital aged 63.

Bandara's failed 2015 prediction drew public attention especially after he had said he will 'shoot himself' if Mahinda Rajapaksha lost the 2015 election.

In 2009 Chandrasiri Bandara was arrested after he predicted that then President Mahinda Rajapaksa will be ejected from office. (Colombo Gazette)