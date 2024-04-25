OPEC announces interest in corporation with Namibia

(MENAFN) Haitham Al-Ghais, the Secretary-General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), announced on Wednesday that OPEC is eager to explore potential collaboration with Namibia and stands ready to offer support in its oil industry endeavors. This statement underscores OPEC's interest in expanding its network of member countries and fostering partnerships with emerging players in the global oil market.



The OPEC+ alliance, comprising OPEC members and several allied nations, is reportedly eyeing Namibia's potential membership following the departure of Angola and other members in recent years. Namibia's growing prominence in the oil sector has captured the attention of OPEC+, particularly as the nation progresses towards potentially becoming the fourth largest oil producer on the African continent by the next decade, according to Reuters.



In a recorded message delivered at an international energy conference in Namibia, Al-Ghais emphasized the significance of Namibia's oil and energy resources in meeting future demand. He highlighted the abundant opportunities available in Namibia's energy sector and encouraged potential investors to explore the country's vast potential.



Al-Ghais's remarks reflect OPEC's strategic outlook, which prioritizes collaboration with emerging oil-producing nations to bolster global energy security and stability. By extending support to Namibia in its oil journey, OPEC aims to facilitate the country's development as a key player in the international oil market while fostering mutual benefits for all parties involved.



Overall, OPEC's expression of interest in partnership with Namibia signals a significant opportunity for both parties to collaborate and capitalize on the growing potential of Namibia's oil industry. This partnership has the potential to enhance Namibia's position in the global energy landscape while reinforcing OPEC's role as a leading authority in the oil sector.

