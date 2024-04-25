Poland's Foreign Minister To Russia:“Lviv Is Ukraine”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Poland has no territorial claims to Ukraine, as Russian propaganda asserts in order to pit the two nations against each other.

The Kremlin will never succeed in doing so, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said while addressing the parliament, stating the priorities of Poland's foreign policy for 2024, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

As the head of Polish diplomacy emphasized, Ukraine has the right to independently shape its future within the borders recognized by the international community.

"Russia is lying about alleged Polish plans to annex part of Ukraine. Donbas is Ukraine, Crimea is Ukraine, Lviv, Volyn, ancient Eastern Galicia are also Ukraine. Therefore, I repeat so that those in the Kremlin also hear this (proceeding to speak in Ukrainian – ed.): Lviv is Ukraine," Sikorski said to the round of applause from the MPs.

He emphasized that Russian leaders and propagandists are trying to pit the Poles against Ukrainians, but they will not succeed to this end.

"They will lose on this front as well," Sikorski stressed.

As reported earlier, since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian propaganda has been systematically spreading fake allegations that Poland intends to eventually seize part of Western Ukraine.