America forces again Venezuela sanctions

(MENAFN) In a significant move, the United States has decided to reinstate sanctions on Venezuela's crucial energy industry, citing Caracas' alleged failure to uphold democratic principles as the nation gears up for presidential elections. The decision comes following the expiration of a temporary agreement reached in Barbados last October, where President Nicolas Maduro and the country's opposition pledged to conduct free and fair elections under international scrutiny.



President Joe Biden's administration announced on Wednesday that it would not renew the license granted in Barbados, which temporarily eased sanctions on Venezuelan oil, gas, gold, and sovereign debt in exchange for the commitment to hold transparent elections. According to United States State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, Maduro and his representatives have not fully met the commitments outlined in the electoral roadmap agreement, prompting the decision not to renew General License 44, which authorized transactions related to Venezuela's oil and gas sector.



As a result of the expiration of the license, the United States Treasury Department issued a replacement license, providing companies with a 45-day window to "wind down" their business and transactions in Venezuela's oil and gas sector. This move underscores Washington's repeated warnings to reinstate energy sanctions unless Maduro fulfills his promises.



While Venezuelan officials have asserted their readiness to weather renewed sanctions, tensions have escalated amid accusations of electoral irregularities. Senior United States officials have indicated that while Maduro has fulfilled some commitments, such as allowing international observers, he has failed to meet others, particularly regarding opposition participation in the upcoming elections scheduled for July 28.



The reimposition of sanctions on Venezuela's energy sector further exacerbates the political and economic challenges facing the country, with implications for both the Maduro government and the Venezuelan people. As the situation unfolds, the international community closely watches developments in Venezuela, mindful of the potential impact on regional stability and global energy markets.

