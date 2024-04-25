IDF prepares for Gaza operation

(MENAFN) The Israeli army announced its intention to proceed with an operation targeting the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, with the objective of pursuing what it described as "four combat units belonging to the Hamas movement in the city." To bolster its efforts, the army has called up two reserve brigades to operate in the Gaza Strip. While awaiting government approval, Israeli defense officials affirmed readiness to launch the Rafah operation promptly.



During a press conference, Israeli government spokesperson David Mincer stated that two reserve brigades had been mobilized for defensive and tactical missions in Gaza. He noted the elimination of a significant number of Hamas battalions, emphasizing the military's ongoing efforts.



In preparation for a potential deployment in Rafah, the Israeli army emphasized the training undergone by its soldiers, including martial arts instruction and lessons gleaned from previous operations in the Gaza Strip.



Additionally, Israeli sources disclosed preparations for the evacuation of civilians from Rafah ahead of the anticipated ground attack. Reportedly, Israel has procured tens of thousands of tents for this purpose, with each tent capable of accommodating 10 to 12 individuals. After negotiations with the United States regarding civil guarantees, the Israeli Ministry of Defense secured the acquisition of 40,000 tents, underscoring preparations for the displacement of Palestinians from Rafah.

MENAFN25042024000045015682ID1108137722