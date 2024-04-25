President Of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, Arrives In Fuzuli District

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov, who is on astate visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, arrived in the Fuzulidistrict, Azernews reports.
A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Kyrgyzstan atthe Fuzuli International Airport.
President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov was welcomed byPresident of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
MENAFN25042024000195011045ID1108137635
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.