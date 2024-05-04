33 Injured In Bus Accident In Eastern Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Up to 33 people, including 25 schoolchildren, were injured whentwo buses collided in Ampara in the Eastern province of Sri Lankaon Friday afternoon, Azernews reports, citingXinhua.

The accident occurred when a school bus collided with apassenger transport bus at around 2:30 p.m., the police said. Thedrivers of the two buses are in critical condition.

All injured are being treated at Ampara Hospital, the policesaid.