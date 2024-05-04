Hearing Into British Army's Afghanistan 'War Crime' Likely Delayed By One Year: Guardian

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Guardian, a British newspaper says that the handling of the“war crimes” case involving the British Army in Afghanistan might be delayed until 2025.

British Army's Royal Air Force faces accusations of killing approximately 80 Afghan civilians in Helmand province.

The Guardian, relying on a written statement from legal counsel, reports severe complaints from prosecutors regarding the Ministry of Defence's failure to provide relevant documents.

Lawyer Pierce Daggart, in a letter, condemns the current situation as the Ministry of Defence's utmost failure in fulfilling its responsibilities.

Despite allocating £21 million to support investigations, The Guardian reports a likely delay in the case review until March 2025.

The Guardian highlights that even with additional legal assistants and specialized software, document submission might extend until October or November, delaying hearings on the suspicious killings of 80 Afghans until March 2025.

The case of Afghan civilian killings by British Special Forces stands as one of the most significant war crime cases in Afghanistan, spanning from 2010 to 2013.

The government reveals that around 80 individuals were involved in this case, with 10 additional lawyers recently added to expedite the investigations.

