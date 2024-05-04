At Least 6 Killed, 22 Injured In Pakistani Security Forces Attack: Chaman Protesters

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Six people were killed and 22 others injured, as reported by the besieged in the Chaman district of Balochistan, Pakistan, following firing by Pakistani security forces on their besieged tents.

The protesters object to the requirement of a passport and visa to cross the Chaman-Spin Boldak border.

one of the protesters in Chaman, Chausullah, told media outlets that the Pakistani security force (FC) launched an armed attack on the protesters, as a result of which 6 protesters were killed and 22 others were injured, as reported by Afghanistan International.

He added that Pakistani security forces, after firing on the protesters, also set fire to their besieged tents.

Meanwhile, videos circulating on social media show people trying to control their burning tents with soil. In these videos, one of the leaders of the protest committee also says that security forces attacked“dishonourably” during prayer time and mealtime and warns that the government will face the consequences of its actions.

The Pakistani government has required a passport and visa to cross the Chaman-Spin Boldak border since 29 May, last year. Thousands of residents of Chaman district in Balochistan province, Pakistan, have resorted to besieging and demanding the repeal of this law.

Previously, residents on both sides of the border could travel back and forth with an Afghan ID card and Pakistani passport.

After about seven months of protest and besieging, the Pakistani government has not yet positively responded to the demands of the protesters, and they demand the lifting of this siege.

