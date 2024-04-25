OIC Reaffirms Support To UNRWA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, April 25 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has welcomed a report released by the UN Independent Review Group regarding performance of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

The OIC said in a statement that the report showed the agency was committed to neutrality, relief and humanitarian efforts, unlike what the Israeli occupation forces claimed in an attempt to liquidate the Palestinian refugees' cause

The Islamic organization expressed appreciation to the countries that are newly funding the internatinal relief agency and urged the countries that have stopped their funding to reconsider their decision, in support of millions of Palestinian refugees.

It reaffirmed full support to the relief agency that was set up to help support and defend Palestinians in their time of need. (end)

