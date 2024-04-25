PUBG MOBILE Arabic Gala Ignites the First-Ever Celebration of Gaming Titans and Community Champions

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Dubai, UAE – April 24th, 2024 – The PUBG MOBILE Arabic Gala lit up the night as the gaming community gathered at Nox Camp, Riyadh, on April 19th, for a historic celebration that gathered influencers, core players, and devoted gaming enthusiasts, it was a night to remember, dedicated to recognizing the outstanding achievements within the PUBG MOBILE community. This night was a testament to the vibrant spirit that defines the PUBG MOBILE realm.



Among the highlights of the evening was the unveiling of the award winners, a momentous segment for honoring and recognizing the outstanding contributions of PUBG MOBILE specialist creators who have shaped the PUBG MOBILE landscape in the Middle East. From the electrifying No.1 Live Stream Award to the laughter-inducing Hilarious Person of the Year Award, each celebrated the diverse talents and innovations within the community.



Taking center stage were the recipients of these prestigious awards:



TARBOUN: PUBG MOBILE No.1 Live Stream Award

Million Roses: PUBG MOBILE Fans' Favorite of the Year Award

Alaa Gaming: PUBG MOBILE Female Influencer of the Year Award

3mr: PUBG MOBILE Creative Comedy Content of the Year Award

Dgray: PUBG MOBILE Personality Charm of the Year Award

ABOD: PUBG MOBILE Sniper King of the Year Award

Akram Gaming: PUBG MOBILE Breakthrough Challenge of the Year Award

Flaregun TV: PUBG MOBILE Best Educational Content Creator of the Year Award

Ivar: PUBG MOBILE Hilarious Person of the Year Award

3lilio: PUBG MOBILE Most Creative Content Creator of the Year Award



Adding to the excitement was a captivating concert by local rapper Moscow, who energized the crowd and set the stage for an unforgettable night of celebration with his performance.



The PUBG MOBILE Arabic Gala not only marked a significant milestone in the region's gaming scene but also served as a platform to honor the dedication, passion, and talent of PUBG MOBILE enthusiasts. As the event came to a close, attendees left with a renewed sense of pride and anticipation for the future of PUBG MOBILE in the Middle East.







