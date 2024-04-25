Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Equipment Market Size, Global Trends & Forecast 2024-32

(MENAFN- Meridian Market Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Equipment Market Share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.



The digital breast tomosynthesis equipment market size reached US$ 3.3 billion in 2023. The market to reach US$ 9.2 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% during 2024-2032.



What are Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Equipment Market?



Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) equipment is a specialized imaging system used in mammography to produce three-dimensional images of the breast. Unlike traditional mammography, which generates a single image, DBT captures multiple images from various angles as the X-ray tube moves in an arc over the compressed breast. These images are reconstructed into thin, high-resolution slices, enabling radiologists to examine the breast tissue layer by layer. DBT is especially valuable for detecting breast cancer in women with dense breast tissue, as it can reduce the overlapping of tissues that may hide potential abnormalities in conventional mammograms.



What are the growth prospects and trends in the Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Equipment Market industry?



The digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) equipment market growth. The market for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Equipment is witnessing notable expansion, fueled by the rising incidence of breast cancer and the growing uptake of advanced imaging solutions. DBT presents several advantages over conventional mammography, including enhanced cancer detection rates and decreased false-positive outcomes. Moreover, ongoing technological advancements, such as the evolution of 3D imaging and software improvements for more accurate image reconstruction, are driving market growth. Factors such as heightened awareness regarding early cancer detection, governmental programs promoting breast cancer screening, and increasing demand for personalized healthcare are also contributing to this growth. Hence, all these factors contribute to digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) equipment market growth.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



1. By Product Type



2D/3D Combination Mammography Systems

Standalone 3D Mammography Systems



2. By End-Users



Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others



3. North America



United States

Canada



4. Europe



Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Poland

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe



5. Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

South Korea

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific



6. Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



7. Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

South Africa

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of MEA



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



The report covers the major market players including:



1. GE Healthcare

2. Siemens Healthineers

3. Hologic Inc.

4. Canon Medical

5. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

6. General Electric Company

7. Internazionale Medico Scientifica

8. PLANMED OY

9. Analogic Corporation

10. Trivitron Healthcare



