Russia Amasses 25K-Strong Force Near Chasiv Yar - Ukraine's Khortytsia Grouping Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy has massed up to 25,000 forces in the area of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region.

That's according to Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesman for the Khortytsia Grouping of Troops, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"On the Chasiv Yar axis, the enemy has amassed a grouping of 20,000-25,000 servicemen," said Voloshyn.

He noted that Avdiivka, Bakhmut, and Novopavlivka areas remain the hottest spots in the Khortytsia operational zone. The situation has escalated in the last week as fierce fighting continues.

update: 95 combat clashes on front lines, most attacks repelled in Avdiivka secto

As Voloshyn noted, the enemy is currently trying to seize the strategic initiative and break through the Ukrainian defenses, having concentrated its forces in the said areas, creating a certain advantage in terms of equipment and personnel.

"They see tactical success in some areas. Recently, the situation has been changing dynamically. The Russian army does not stop trying to storm the positions of our defenders, employing all types of weapons, including artillery, tanks, and unmanned aerial vehicles. In recent days, the enemy has begun to actively deploy aviation for missile and bomb attacks both on Ukrainian positions and civilian infrastructure. The enemy has definitely not abandoned its goal, which is to advance to the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions," Voloshyn said.

He emphasized that currently, the enemy is trying to use the "window of opportunity" by intensifying military operations in this area before Western defense aid arrives.

"Of course, everything we need will arrive within the required time frame," Voloshyn said.

As reported earlier, on Easter eve, servicemen from the 110 Separate Mechanized Brigade shot down a Russian Su-25 warplane in Donetsk region.