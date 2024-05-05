Azerbaijan, Gambia Announce Visa Waiver For Diplomatic Passport Holders

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul, Azernews

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting withMamadou Tangara, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, InternationalCooperation, and Gambians Abroad, as part of a working visit toGambia, Azernews repots citing the Ministry ofForeign Affairs.

During the meeting, the ministers signed an agreement to waivethe visa requirement for diplomatic passport holders between thetwo countries.

Various bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interestwere discussed during the meeting.

Azerbaijan and Gambia, despite being geographically distant,have reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering bilateral relations recent diplomatic exchanges, both nations have expressed mutualinterest in deepening cooperation across various sectors.

This commitment was underscored by diplomatic discussionsbetween officials from Azerbaijan and Gambia, aimed at exploringavenues for enhanced collaboration.

The diplomatic engagement signals a proactive approach by bothcountries to strengthen ties and foster closer cooperation for themutual benefit of their citizens.