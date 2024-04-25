Commercial Bank Wins Two Awards At 2024 International Finance Magazine Awards

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank, a leader in innovative digital banking solutions in Qatar, announced its remarkable achievement in winning two esteemed awards at the 2024 International Finance Magazine Awards. The Bank has been recognized as the Fastest Growing Credit Card Issuer and the Best Card Payment Service POS/ATM in Qatar for 2024.

The International Finance Magazine Awards are a testament to Commercial Bank's unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer-centricity in the banking sector. These accolades underscore the Bank's outstanding performance and leadership in shaping the future of financial services in Qatar.

“We are proud to receive these prestigious awards, which reflect our relentless dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction, and market leadership,” said Shahnawaz Rashid, Executive General Manager and Head of Retail Banking at Commercial Bank.“These achievements are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who continually strive to deliver exceptional value and service to our customers”.

Commercial Bank's success in the Fastest Growing Credit Card Issuer category can be attributed to its pioneering initiatives in the Cards and Payments sector. From spearheading the contactless payment revolution to introducing innovative digital wallets like CB Pay and forging strategic partnerships for seamless payment experiences during major events like the FIFA World Cup, Commercial Bank has consistently led the industry through innovation and customer-centric solutions.

Dr. Sudheer Nair, AGM and Head of Cards and Payments at Commercial Bank said:“Our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions and unparalleled customer experiences has been instrumental in our rapid growth. We are honored to be recognized with these two awards, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to enhancing our services to provide an outstanding customer experience”.

In the Best Card Payment Service POS/ATM category, Commercial Bank's innovative approach to payment solutions has set new standards in convenience, security, and sustainability. Pioneering initiatives such as Cashierless Checkout and Virtual Point of Sale (VPOS) technology have not only enhanced the banking experience for customers but also empowered merchants with seamless transaction solutions.

Commercial Bank continues to redefine the banking landscape through innovation, technology, and customer-centricity. The Bank remains committed to providing best-in-class financial solutions and unparalleled service to its customers, driving growth and prosperity in Qatar's banking sector.