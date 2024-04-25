Airbus permitted to utilize prohibited Russian titanium

(MENAFN) In a notable move, the Canadian government has granted Airbus permission to utilize Russian-produced titanium in its manufacturing processes, despite imposing sanctions on the strategic metal earlier this year. The decision marks a departure from Ottawa's initial stance as the first Western state to sanction supplies from Russian manufacturing giant VSMPO-AVISMA, the world's largest producer of processed titanium.



The ban on Russian titanium was part of a broader sanctions package unveiled by Ottawa in February, targeting Moscow amid escalating tensions over the conflict in Ukraine. Titanium holds significant importance in the aerospace industry due to its exceptional strength-to-weight ratio, making it a prized material for aircraft manufacturing.



Airbus, a major player in the global aerospace sector, acknowledged the Canadian government's imposition of sanctions on VSMPO and stated that it has obtained the necessary authorization to ensure compliance with the applicable sanctions. However, specific details regarding the timeline and extent of Airbus' use of Russian titanium were not provided.



The exemption granted by the Canadian government is seen as a strategic move to provide Airbus with flexibility in importing aircraft produced in the European Union (EU) that incorporate Russian titanium. This decision underscores the intricate dynamics of international trade and the challenges faced by industries reliant on global supply chains.



While Airbus had previously announced plans to "decouple" from Russian titanium in 2022, citing concerns over geopolitical tensions, the recent development suggests ongoing complexities in the aerospace sector's reliance on Russian suppliers. Similarly, rival aviation giant Boeing had claimed to cease purchasing Russian titanium in 2022, yet major suppliers for the United States company have continued to procure the strategic metal from VSMPO-AVISMA.



The continued dependence of Western aerospace companies on Russian titanium highlights broader issues of supply chain resilience and the geopolitical implications of industrial dependencies. As tensions persist on the global stage, decisions regarding trade and sanctions are likely to have far-reaching implications for various industries and international relations.

