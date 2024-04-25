(MENAFN) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a staunch ally of Russia, has underscored the significance of the Ukraine conflict as a pivotal event that will shape the future of the world. In a keynote address to the All-Belarusian People’s Assembly, Lukashenko addressed the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, framing it as a battleground where the trajectory of the global order is being contested.



Drawing a sharp contrast between the policies of Ukraine and Belarus, Lukashenko highlighted his nation's ability to maintain independence despite pressure from Western powers. He characterized Ukraine as a "military range" where major nuclear powers, both indirectly and now directly, are engaged in conflict. Lukashenko expressed dismay at the perceived willingness of Ukrainian authorities to exchange weapons for the lives of their citizens, condemning it as a betrayal of national sovereignty.



According to Lukashenko, Ukraine's willingness to serve external interests at the expense of its own statehood represents a perilous miscalculation, risking the erosion of its past and traditions. He framed the conflict as a broader struggle between the West and the East, asserting that neither side has emerged stronger from the confrontation.



Moreover, Lukashenko predicted that the outcome of the Ukraine conflict would not preserve the existing world order. He urged the United States and its allies to acknowledge their future role as one of several centers of power in global affairs, suggesting a reevaluation of their hegemonic aspirations.



Lukashenko's remarks underscore the complex geopolitical dynamics at play in Eastern Europe, with the Ukraine conflict serving as a focal point for competing interests and power struggles.



As tensions escalate and the stakes rise, the implications of the conflict extend far beyond the region, shaping the contours of the international order and influencing the future trajectory of global politics.

