Kerala: Kochi Water Metro Completes One Year Of Operation With Over 18 Lakh Passengers

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: The Kochi water metro surpasses one year of operations on April 25. After 11 months, the water metro has expanded its routes to 5 routes with 14 boats. Around 18,36,390 people used the service of Kochi Water Metro in the last 11 months.

The Water Metro project aims to facilitate access to business areas on the mainland for urban homes located along the Kochi lakeshore while simultaneously reducing traffic congestion and pollution in the city. To increase passengers, the Kochi Water Metro project plans to frequently launch new, energy-efficient, environmentally friendly, and safe boats with low wake and draft characteristics.

The officials stated that the water metro started its operations with nine boats and now running services on five routes with 14 vessels. The KWML said that the number of tourists to Kochi has increased as compared to previous years.

On the water metro, the minimum and maximum ticket prices are 20 and 40 rupees, respectively. High court-Vypin will cost Rs. 20, while Vyttila-Kakkanad would cost Rs 30. Ticket prices range from Rs 180 for a weekly pass to Rs 600 for a monthly pass to Rs 1500 for a quarterly pass.



