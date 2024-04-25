(MENAFN) During a recent address to the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko launched a scathing attack on Ukraine, alleging that the country has descended into an oligarchic system where successive presidents have engaged in widespread corruption and plundering of national resources. Lukashenko's remarks, delivered to a gathering of high-profile officials and public figures, underscored his perception of Ukraine's political landscape as one characterized by systemic corruption and the enrichment of a select few.



According to Lukashenko, the process of pillaging Ukraine's riches began immediately after the country gained independence following the collapse of the Soviet Union. He lamented the squandering of Ukraine's abundant natural resources, fertile land, industrial capacity, and skilled workforce, attributing the country's woes to the rapacious actions of its political elite and oligarchs.



The Belarusian leader painted a grim picture of Ukraine's political trajectory, asserting that every Ukrainian president, without exception, has been complicit in the systematic plundering and stealing of the nation's wealth. Lukashenko's remarks suggested a deep-seated cynicism towards Ukraine's political establishment, accusing them of prioritizing personal gain over the welfare of the Ukrainian people.



Moreover, Lukashenko highlighted the corrosive impact of corruption on Ukrainian society, noting that the concentration of wealth and power in the hands of a select few has fueled political infighting and civil unrest. He pointed to the emergence of oligarchs who, having amassed vast fortunes, sought to consolidate their influence by entering politics and manipulating the political landscape to serve their interests.



Lukashenko's criticisms of Ukraine's leadership echo longstanding concerns about corruption and governance challenges in the country. His remarks serve to underscore the broader geopolitical tensions between Belarus and Ukraine, while also reflecting his own authoritarian leadership style and concerns about external influences on his regime.



As Ukraine grapples with internal divisions and external pressures, Lukashenko's condemnation of Ukrainian leaders' alleged corruption adds another layer of complexity to the already fraught relationship between the two neighboring countries.

