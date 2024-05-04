Zelensky: Peace Summit To Take Place And Should Be Successful, No Matter Attempts To Disrupt It

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has emphasized that the Global Peace Summit will take place and should be successful, no matter the attempts to disrupt it.

According to Ukrinform, Zelensky said this in an evening video address.

“All of us should remember that Russia can only be forced to leave Ukraine alone. And this will happen. Our strength will definitely make it happen. The strength of our people, our military strength, the strength of our unity with the world, the strength of our partners – the strength of our diplomacy,” Zelensky said.

He thanked everyone who works in the team of our state -“in my team and in the teams of partner states - who are already working these days so that in June we all - all countries of the world that value life - will achieve a really important political result.”

listens to reports of Syrskyi and Budanov on situation at fron

“The Global Peace Summit will be held, and it has to be successful, no matter how hard they try to sabotage it. Putin does not want peace, he is insane, and every day his state does new things to prove it. And to overcome this evil, to overcome the war, we need the maximum unity of the world. We achieve the results together,” he added.

As reported, the Global Peace Summit is an international meeting to be held in Switzerland at the level of the leaders of the countries participating in the Ukrainian Peace Formula on June 15-16.