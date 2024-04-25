(MENAFN) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba has expressed cautious optimism regarding the United States Senate's approval of a USD61 billion funding package, while simultaneously cautioning that it may not be sufficient to alter the dynamics on the battlefield in Ukraine. In an exclusive interview with The Guardian, Kuleba welcomed the aid package but emphasized that a united front of Ukraine and its international partners is crucial to effectively countering Russian aggression.



Kuleba's sentiments echo those of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who asserted that the provision of weapons and ammunition by the United States and its allies is unlikely to significantly alter the situation on the front lines, where Russian forces have recently made substantial gains. Peskov went further to suggest that increased military aid may only lead to more casualties among Ukrainian forces.



Highlighting the urgent need for enhanced military support, Kuleba called on Western nations to ramp up their military production to address Ukraine's dwindling air defense capabilities and the stark disparity in artillery shells compared to Russia. He underscored the rapid advancements made by Russia in bolstering its defense industrial base during the course of the conflict, urging the West to recognize the changing security landscape in Europe.



Moreover, Kuleba urged Ukraine's allies to transition from expressions of sympathy to tangible support aimed at preventing further loss of life and devastation in the country. He emphasized the necessity of providing Ukraine with additional weapons and ammunition to bolster its defense capabilities and deter further Russian aggression.



As Ukraine grapples with escalating hostilities and mounting pressure from Russian forces, Kuleba's appeals for increased military assistance underscore the urgent need for international solidarity and decisive action to safeguard Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The evolving situation in Ukraine underscores the complex geopolitical dynamics at play in Eastern Europe and the imperative for concerted efforts to address the ongoing crisis.

