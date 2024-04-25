India Highlights PM-KUSUM Solar Scheme For Farmers At World Energy Congress

(MENAFN- IANS) Rotterdam, April 25 (IANS) India's Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal highlighted the steps that the Narendra Modi government was taking to promote solar power in the country to help convergence towards the COP28 renewable energy and energy efficiency commitments at the ongoing 26th edition of World Energy Congress.

At a Ministerial Round Table Conference on Wednesday, he said the government's initiatives like the PM-KUSUM Scheme and solar rooftop programmes were promoting environmental sustainability and job creation. The Indian Carbon Market will further advance sustainability efforts, he added.

PM-KUSUM (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan) is a solar power scheme aimed at ensuring energy security for farmers in India along with honouring India's commitment to increase the share of installed capacity of electric power from non-fossil-fuel sources to 40 per cent by 2030 as part of Intended Nationally Determined Contributions (INDCs).

The scheme has a target of setting up 10,000 MW of Decentralised Grid Connected Renewable Energy Power Plants on barren land and installing 27.50 lakh stand-alone solar agriculture pumps on farmlands in the country as part of the big push for green energy.

Agarwal also pointed out that the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration is a testimony of India's efforts for building convergence towards the COP28 commitments of doubling the global rate of energy efficiency improvements every year and tripling the global renewable capacity by 2030.

The Secretary also said that India's Mission LiFE has been lauded for advocating sustainable lifestyles, echoing global consensus at COP27 and G20 forums. He also spoke about COP28's recognition of transitioning towards carbon neutrality, with emphasis on Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) and green hydrogen.

The Secretary emphasised that developing countries require support in accessing financing and clean technologies, to help them navigate the energy trilemma effectively.

The Conference discussed how the COP28 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai was a game changer. It also discussed energy innovation and collaboration, and implications in managing the evolving energy trilemma trade-offs.

The Round Table, held on day three of the World Energy Congress, was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Climate and Energy Policy of the Netherlands, H.E. Rob Jetten and senior representatives of different countries and organisations.

The 26th World Energy Congress is expected to be a critical turning point for leadership on clean and inclusive energy transitions worldwide.

Themed 'Redesigning Energy for People and Planet', the four-day gathering marks the World Energy Council's centenary in world energy.

The Congress seeks to explore the role of connected energy societies in driving forward global energy transitions.