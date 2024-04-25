CEO of TikTok vows to challenge US law amid allegations of Chinese government ties

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, TikTok's CEO made a commitment to contest a recently enacted US law that threatens to ban the popular app over concerns about its alleged ties to the Chinese government.



This law mandates TikTok to sever ties with its Chinese parent company ByteDance within nine months or face exclusion from the American market.



Western authorities, including those from the US, have accused the platform of enabling Beijing to gather user data for espionage purposes, despite its 170 million users in the US, many of whom are young.



Critics argue that TikTok serves as a channel for spreading propaganda, a claim vehemently denied by both China and the company itself.



"Make no mistake, this is a ban. A ban on TikTok and a ban on you and your voice," TikTok's CEO, Shou Zi Chew, delivered his response in a video shared on TikTok shortly after Leader Joe Biden signed the bill into law.



"Politicians may say otherwise, but don't get confused. Many who sponsored the bill admit a Tiktok ban is the ultimate goal."



Chew described the move as "ironic" provided that the "freedom of expression on TikTok reflects the same American values that make the United States a beacon of freedom."



"Rest assured, we aren't going anywhere," Chew informed the application’s users. "We will keep fighting for your rights in the courts. The facts and the Constitution are on our side."

