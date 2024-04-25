Matrix Selected For The Outstanding MSME Excellence Award 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Federation of Gujarat Industries (FG)), Vadodara has conferred the Outstanding MSME Excellence Award at the 18th FGI Awards presentation ceremony. The objective behind the institution of these awards is to recognize excellence in economic, social, and scientific areas. The FGI believes that through these awards, the industrial and social achievements in Gujarat will be recognized publicly and encourage others to contribute to the country\'s efforts of globalization and economic development.



Speaking about the achievement, Ganesh Jivani, the CEO of Matrix Comsec, said â€œWe are honored to be recognized for making a meaningful and positive contribution to the economic and technological development of our community and country. Each of us at Matrix is passionate about our shared purpose â€“ to create a world-class technology organization. The award is a testimony to the efforts of all our employees and associates, whose efforts have enabled us to deliver world-class products consistently and to win and keep the faith of our customers. This award boosts our confidence and encourages us to work harder towards our mission of building world-class technology solutions for the world.â€



About Matrix



Established in 1991, Matrix stands as a leading provider of Security and Telecom solutions tailored to the needs of modern enterprises. Driven by technology and guided by a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction, our organization remains at the forefront of innovation in the ever-evolving Security and Telecom industries.



With nearly 40% of our workforce dedicated to pioneering new products, Matrix has introduced cutting-edge solutions such as Video Surveillance Systems (Video Management Systems, Network Video Recorders, and IP Cameras), Access Control and Time-Attendance Systems, and Telecom Solutions (Unified Communications, IP-PBX, Universal Gateways, VoIP, GSM Gateways, and Communication Endpoints). These solutions are not only feature-rich and reliable but also adhere to stringent international standards.



Spanning across Asia, Europe, North America, South America, and Africa, our global presence is bolstered by a network of over 4,000 channel partners. This extensive reach ensures that Matrix products meet the diverse needs of our customers, delivering unmatched reliability and durability.



In our pursuit of excellence, Matrix proudly holds ISO 27001:2013, ISO 20000-1:2018, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018, and 9001:2015 certifications, setting the benchmark for quality management standards. Additionally, our dedication to indigenous research and development and manufacturing has been recognized through prestigious accolades such as the ZED Quality Certification and DSIR Certification.



