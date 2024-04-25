Devon County Show Partners With Iventis To Digitise Agricultural Show Planning Process

(MENAFN- Pressat) London, UK - April 25, 2024 - Iventis, the leading provider of collaborative event and venue planning solutions, is thrilled to announce its partnership with the prestigious Devon County Show. This collaboration marks the first of its kind within the wider Association of Show and Agricultural Organisations (ASAO) market, showcasing a significant step forward in digitising agricultural show and venue planning processes.

The Devon County Show, renowned for its excellence in showcasing agriculture, local food, and rural life, has embraced the innovative Iventis technology to transform its event planning approach. Previously relying on traditional A3 paper maps, the showground planning is now seamlessly digitised through the Iventis collaborative event site and venue planning platform.

"We're excited to partner with Iventis to bring our event planning into the digital age," says Lisa Moore, Devon County Show Manager and acting CEO. "The Iventis technology has revolutionised how we plan our show, particularly in positioning trade stands. With its intuitive interface and powerful layering capabilities, we can now effortlessly visualise and organise over 600 stands across our 96-acre showground."

The transition from manual to digital planning has streamlined operations for the Devon County Show team, saving valuable time and resources. "Previously, we relied on labour-intensive methods to plot stand locations and communicate with our traders," adds Lisa. "Now, with Iventis, we can instantly share stand locations and detailed information with the touch of a button, enhancing communication and efficiency."

In addition to internal benefits, the partnership also enhances the experience for Devon County Show visitors. Attendees will be able to access an interactive map on Devon County Show website, allowing them to navigate the showground with ease and explore exhibitor information. Lisa explains, "We're excited to further develop this offering in collaboration with Iventis, providing visitors with an immersive and informative experience."

Joe Cusdin, CEO and Founder of Iventis, expresses his enthusiasm for the partnership: "We're honoured to collaborate with the Devon County Show, a cornerstone of the agricultural events industry. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to empowering event organisers with innovative solutions that streamline operations and enhance stakeholder experiences."

The partnership between Iventis and the Devon County Show signifies a significant milestone in the evolution of event planning within the agricultural sector. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, both organisations are poised to deliver exceptional experiences for traders, visitors, and stakeholders alike.

About Iventis

Iventis is revolutionising event and venue planning with its collaborative planning platform, combining mapping, CAD data, and 3D virtual models into an intuitive, visual tool. Designed to simplify complex planning processes, Iventis empowers event professionals to execute world-class events and manage world-class venues with precision and efficiency. For more information, visit

