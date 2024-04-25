               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Gaza: AI Changing Speed, Scale And Harm Of Modern War


4/25/2024 1:13:10 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) As Israel's air campaign in Gaza enters its sixth month after Hamas's terrorist attacks on October 7, it has been described by experts as one of the most relentless and deadliest campaigns in recent history. It is also one of the first being coordinated, in part, by algorithms.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is being used to assist with everything from identifying and prioritizing targets to assigning the weapons to be used against those targets.

Academic commentators have long focused on the potential of algorithms in war to highlight how they will increase the speed and scale of fighting. But as recent revelations show, algorithms are now being employed on a large scale and in densely populated urban contexts.

This includes the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine , but also in Yemen, Iraq and Syria, where the US is experimenting with algorithms to target potential terrorists through Project Maven .

Amid this acceleration, it is crucial to take a careful look at what the use of AI in warfare actually means. It is important to do so, not from the perspective of those in power, but from those officers executing it, and those civilians undergoing its violent effects in Gaza.

This focus highlights the limits of keeping a human in the loop as a failsafe and central response to the use of AI in war. As AI-enabled targeting becomes increasingly computerized, the speed of targeting accelerates, human oversight diminishes and the scale of civilian harm increases.

Speed of targeting

Reports by Israeli publications +927 Magazine and Local Call give us a glimpse into the experience of 13 Israeli officials working with three AI-enabled decision-making systems in Gaza called“Gospel”,“Lavender” and“Where's Daddy?”.

These systems are reportedly trained to recognize features that are believed to characterize people associated with the military arm of Hamas. These features include membership of the same WhatsApp group as a known militant, changing cell phones every few months, or changing addresses frequently.

The systems are then supposedly tasked with analysing data collected on Gaza's 2.3 million residents through mass surveillance. Based on the predetermined features, the systems predict the likelihood that a person is a member of Hamas (Lavender), that a building houses such a person (Gospel), or that such a person has entered their home (Where's Daddy?).

