Biomednewsbreaks - Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) Closes $8.4M Private Placement

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Nutriband (NASDAQ: NTRB, NTRBW) , a company engaged in the development of prescription transdermal pharmaceutical products, today announced that it has closed an $8.4 million private placement to fund the commercial development program for its lead product, AVERSA(TM) Fentanyl. AVERSA Fentanyl has the potential to be the world's first abuse-deterrent opioid patch designed to deter the abuse and misuse and reduce the risk of accidental exposure of transdermal fentanyl patches. Nutriband is working with its partner Kindeva Drug Delivery, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization, to develop the commercial scale manufacturing process for the final product, which will incorporate Nutriband's AVERSA(TM) abuse-deterrent transdermal technology into Kindeva's FDA-approved transdermal fentanyl patch system. With this latest round of funding and based on progress made on the commercial transdermal manufacturing process scale-up to date, Nutriband is pushing towards several milestones as detailed in the announcement.

To view the full press release, visit



About Nutriband Inc.

Nutriband is primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product under development is an abuse deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating its AVERSA(TM) abuse-deterrent technology. AVERSA technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential. For more information about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to NTRB are available in the company's newsroom at



About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

...

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN