Investornewsbreaks Axis Technologies Group Inc. (AXTG), Carbonis Partner To Announce New DAO Blockchain Platform

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Axis Technologies Group (OTC: AXTG ), a pioneer in digital assets, is creating a strategic partnership with Carbonis Inc. to introduce a new blockchain platform with a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (“DAO”) governance protocol along with the minting of an initial batch of 50 million CO2e carbon credit tokens by Carbonis. A Wyoming global carbon credit transaction platform and marketplace, Carbonis enables the simple, secure and transparent sale, transfer and creation of certified carbon credits. This new blockchain platform is designed to support the digitization and governance of carbon credits and represents the commitment both companies have toward environmental sustainability. The DAO governance model offers transparency and community engagement and also ensures that all stakeholders have a voice in the management of carbon credits. Carbonis issued the first 10 million CO2e of these credits in exchange for carbon credits from Axis Technologies Group, showing the scalability and potential of the new blockchain platform in environmental asset management. The transaction establishes a precedent in the market for real-world asset (“RWA”) digitization in carbon credits.“The minting of the first 50 million CO2e carbon credit tokens marks a significant milestone for Axis Technologies Group, as it helps us meet our carbon credits commitment outlined in our August 22, 2022, press release,” said Axis Technologies Group CEO Dr. William TiEN in the press release.“Our partnership with Save Planet Earth to digitize and plant 100 million trees with NFTs provided the foundation for this new venture with Carbonis, which further extends our impact on ecological health.”

About Axis Technologies Group Inc.

Axis Technologies Group is a publicly traded holding company focused on the promotion, development, management and marketing of various aspects of businesses surrounding all aspects of digital assets tools. Through acquisitions, strategic investments and current investment holdings, AXTG seeks to support, develop and take advantage of various artificial intelligence (“AI”)-initiated Internet of Things

(“IoT”) devices, blockchain and DeFi projects, opportunities and initiatives. For more information about the company, visit .

