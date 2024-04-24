Old Doha Port In Strategic Tie-Up With Qatar Marinas

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Old Doha Port has forged a strategic partnership with prominent marinas across Qatar to enhance the yachting experience and promote luxury marine tourism in the country. Marking the milestone collaboration, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Wednesday.

The pact brings together Old Doha Port, Ronautica Middle East (operator of The Pearl Island marinas), Banana Island Resort Doha, Aura Group (Beefbar Marina), and Resort and Leisure Company WLL (Corinthia Yacht Club, Porto Arabia) marinas, uniting their efforts to offer comprehensive solutions and exclusive benefits to their clientele.

“This partnership marks a pivotal step towards unifying our strengths and diversifying the experiences available to yacht and boat owners,” said Old Doha Port CEO Mohammed al-Mulla in a statement.“By leveraging each marina's unique charm and offerings, we are collectively advancing our shared vision of becoming a premier global yachting destination.

“Old Doha Port is proud to lead and play a significant role in this collaborative initiative. Through shared objectives and pooling our resources, we aim to significantly elevate Qatar's marina culture, setting new standards for luxury and service excellence.

“This agreement is more than a commitment to collaboration; it is a roadmap for a future aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030. We will continue to offer unique, unparalleled experiences that reflect Qatar's rich maritime heritage and innovative spirit,” al-Mulla said.

Central to the collaboration are the exclusive benefits extended to locals, residents, and tourists, including discounted rates at restaurants and accommodations, complimentary docking and berthing, and specialised catering services.

Discounts ranging from 15% to 20% will be available across a spectrum of services, from food and beverage and hospitality to nautical activities, berthing, and maintenance facilities.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, al-Mulla said this initiative has been meticulously studied, culminating in a successful launch through the signing of the MoU with the prominent marinas in Qatar.

He added that this launch marks the beginning of more initiatives yet to come, serving the yachting industry in Qatar, indicating a new era of luxury marine experiences and heightened convenience, especially for boat and yacht owners.

Al-Mulla cited key highlights of the agreement, including reciprocal berthing privileges between marinas, allowing customers to access berthing facilities free of charge at either location.

According to stakeholders, this collaboration represents just the beginning of new avenues for co-operation among marine entities in Qatar. With the potential to expand offerings and provide innovative solutions, this multi-marina experience promises to elevate Qatar's status as a leading luxury destination for boat owners and a dynamic hub for marine tourism on the global stage.

MENAFN24042024000067011011ID1108136183