Global Leaders Emphasise Importance Of Collaboration To Help Prevent Cyber Attacks At GISEC CISO Circle - Middle East Business News And Information

(MENAFN- Mid-East) His Excellency Amer Sharaf, CEO of Cybersecurity Systems and Services Sector, Dubai Electronic Security Centre, and Dr Aloysius Cheang, Chief Security Officer of Huawei Middle East and Central Asia, among the experts to address the audience on Day Two at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Chief Information Security Officers gather for key session to explore ways on how to shape cybersecurity globally.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Establishing connections with different organisations is fundamental to a strong and effective cyber resilience as top security officials gained an understanding of how Dubai is working towards preventing cyber attacks across the Emirate at GISEC Global 2024.

Day Two of GISEC Global saw key regional and global Chief Information Security Officers (CISO), experts and professionals, gather for the GISEC CISO Circle, which has become a key global community event. It serves as a key platform for CISOs to network, inspire, and shape cybersecurity globally.

At the Dubai World Trade Centre, His Excellency Amer Sharaf, CEO of Cybersecurity Systems and Services Sector, Dubai Electronic Security Centre was joined by Dr Aloysius Cheang, Chief Security Officer of Huawei Middle East and Central Asia. Taking part in an insightful firechat session, they highlighted the importance of AI and the role it has in cybersecurity.

His Excellency Amer Sharaf gave details of how Dubai is staying one step ahead through its Dubai Cyber Index. A first-of-its-kind in the world, the Index supports Dubai government entities with their cybersecurity efforts and helps protect the Emirate from a wide range of cybersecurity risks.

He said:“Previously, cybersecurity was very foreign to people as not all people were into security design. I think with all the projects that have taken place around the world, I think it makes perfect sense for customers to make sure they have cybersecurity installed on their systems.

“In Dubai, we have been working with our partners across Dubai to ensure all the security elements are integrated in co-existence. The Dubai Cyber Index is one example where every government entity is linked with us. We look at this proactively and it's a hand-in-hand approach where they can understand where they can focus their efforts.”

The audience also heard from Jorij Abraham, Managing Director, Global Anti Scam Alliance/Scamadviser. He provided statistics on the impact cyber attacks are having on countries around the world with 41 per cent of all crime in the UK related to online fraud while revealing nearly 25 per cent of the global population have been involved in a scam experience.

Taking place until Thursday, GISEC Global's overarching theme is 'AI-driven cyber-resilience' with the cybersecurity super-connector is set to welcome over 20,000 visitors across 10-plus industry sectors.

These include public services & government, oil & gas, energy, BFSI, education, telecom, retail, manufacturing, defence, law enforcement, healthcare, and more. The landmark showcase will also convene more than 750 of the world's foremost exhibiting companies, 350-plus global speakers, and 1,000 ethical hackers hailing from more than 130 countries.

