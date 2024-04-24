Omani Delegation Visits Zarqa University, Talks Academic, Cultural Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, April 24 (Petra) -- A delegation from the Omani Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation visited Zarqa University on Wednesday to learn about the university's specializations and facilities and discuss means of joint cooperation and academic and cultural exchange.The delegation, which was received by the University President, Nidal Al Ramahi, his deputies, and a number of deans, as well as Director of the Qualifications and Equivalent Recognition Department, Al-Nasser bin Naser Al-Ruqayshi, Head of the Recognition of Higher Education Institutions Department, Abdullah bin Salem Al-Badi, First Secretary/Acting Secretary of the Cultural Department at the Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman in Jordan, Salem Al-Whaibi, and Abdullah Obaidat from the Omani Cultural Attaché.Al Ramahi gave an overview of the university's journey, its colleges and specializations, the achievements and projects it has delivered, and the technological development it is adopting, pointing out that this visit would strengthen cooperation relations between the two sides.He emphasized the depth of the historical relationship between the two brotherly countries and the need to develop it in various fields, especially in higher education and scientific research field, and the exchange of students and faculty members, stressing the role of academic cooperation in promoting understanding and exchange of cultures between the two peoples.The members of the visiting delegation lauded the distinguished level of the university, the leading projects, the technical level, and its ability to keep pace with technological developments in various fields.Zarqa University is an incubator for many students from different parts of the world and the Arab world, where many Omani students study in its various specializations, especially the specializations of the Faculty of Educational Sciences.At the end of the visit, Al Ramahi presented shields of appreciation to the members of the Omani delegation.