Switzerland Delays UNRWA Funding Decision

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss government plans to issue CHF56.2 million ($61.4 million) in loans for humanitarian aid projects in the Middle East as it delays a decision on whether to unfreeze its contribution to the UN Palestinian relief organisation UNRWA.

Русский ru Швейцария пока не будет выделять средства БАПОР Read more: Швейцария пока не будет выделять средства БАПОР

This content was published on April 24, 2024 - 12:54 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The proposed loan has been submitted to the parliamentary foreign policy commissions for consultation.

+ Can the UNRWA report restore confidence?

In December, the government said it wanted to disburse humanitarian aid funding in the Middle East in tranches and after consultations.

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs has submitted the first batch of loans for consultation, which are earmarked for the occupied Palestinian territory, Israel, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

The money is intended for organisations from Switzerland such as the Swiss Red Cross, Terre des Hommes or Caritas. And in addition, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), UN organisations and international and local non-governmental organisations (Save the Children and others).

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look

here ,

and if you have feedback on this news story please write to

... .

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .