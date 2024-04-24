Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) Retains Northwest Solutions Inc. To Complete Kenbridge Nickel Project All-Season Access Road

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Mineral exploration and mining company Tartisan Nickel Corp. recently engaged Northwest Solutions Inc. (“NWS”) to provide project management and other support for its flagship Kenbridge Nickel Project in Ontario

NWS Inc. offers a range of services, including forestry, mining, and environmental services, as well as training, project management support, and communications consulting services

Kevin Shorthouse, NWS, has been named Road Design and Road Permitting Project Manager

Brandi Shorthouse, NWS, will be the Finance and Communications Manager for the Kenbridge Road Project Greg Edwards (Tartisan), current Project Manager for the Kenbridge Nickel Project, has been named the Company's First Nations Liaison

Tartisan Nickel (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) , a Canadian mineral and battery metals exploration and mining development company, has recently engaged Northwest Solutions Inc. (“NWS”), an organization based in Thunder Bay, Ontario, to provide technical and human resource support for its flagship Kenbridge Nickel Project situated in the Kenora Mining District, northwestern Ontario. NWS Inc. offers a range of services, including forestry, mining, and environmental services, as well as training, project management support, and communications consulting services ( ).



NWS, family-owned and operated, has long been active in the Forestry and Natural Resource Sector, and will leverage cutting-edge technologies like LiDAR, RoadEng, and ArcGIS Pro, to provide road design, permitting, and project management support for the...

