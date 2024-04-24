Russians Deliberately Target Densely Populated Residential Neighborhoods In Ukraine - Amnesty

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In its annual report, Amnesty International highlighted the flagrant violations of the rules of warfare in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The report assesses the situation in 155 countries and territories, according to Ukrinform.

Secretary General of Amnesty International Agnès Callamard highlighted the "unprecedented" level of violation of international law recorded by the organization last year. In particular, human rights activists criticized the United States, Russia and China.

Amnesty International recorded that during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian military conducted indiscriminate strikes on densely populated neighborhoods, resulting in deaths and injuries among the civilian population and destruction of infrastructure.

In some cases, official Russian commentary on the strikes indicated that they were likely deliberate, the report said.

Amnesty International stated that Russian attacks on civilian energy and grain export infrastructure were common.

At the same time, human rights activists emphasize torture and other forms of ill-treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian Federation. "Russia has consistently denied humanitarian organizations access to Ukrainian prisoners of war in the occupied territories of Ukraine," the report says.

It is noted that international monitors did have access to places of internment operated by Ukraine, and were allowed confidential interviews with Russian prisoners of war.

The report emphasizes the intensification of the offensive on rights and freedoms in the territories occupied by Russia, in particular in Crimea. It is noted that the occupation authorities forced the local population to obtain Russian passports in order to have access to various services, and education is possible only in Russian.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops are using violence against civilians as a tool of warfare in Ukraine.