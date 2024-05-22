Qatar Mediates Return Group Of Ukrainian Children With Their Families In Ukraine

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar announced the success of the process of reuniting Ukrainian children with their families in Ukraine, as part of its ongoing mediation efforts to reunite families that were separated due to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater indicated that the State of Qatar hosted the children at the main headquarters of its embassy in Moscow, where they were then taken to Ukraine via Minsk, to ensure their safety and care throughout the trip.

Her Excellency voiced her deep thanks to HE Children's Rights Commissioner for the President of the Russian Federation Maria Lvova-Belova and HE Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets for their tireless efforts that led to the success of the process of reuniting separated families, noting that their recent visit to Doha laid a solid foundation for continuing these efforts.

HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation reiterated that the State of Qatar, as a mediator, will remain committed to protecting the safety of all civilians affected by the conflict, in addition to its firm commitment to continuing reunification efforts and ensuring the safety of those affected. In this context, she noted Doha's hosting of Russian and Ukrainian families last April within the framework of an integrated program aimed at providing medical, psychological and social support, meeting basic needs, and laying a foundation for recovery and integration in the future.