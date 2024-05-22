King Of Thailand Meets Qatar's Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Bangkok: HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn of the Kingdom of Thailand met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Thailand HE Ahmed bin Ali Al Tamimi, on the occasion of the end of his tenure.
HM the King of the Kingdom of Thailand wished HE the Ambassador success in his future duties, and bilateral relations further development and prosperity.
MENAFN22052024000063011010ID1108245856
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.