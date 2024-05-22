               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
King Of Thailand Meets Qatar's Ambassador


5/22/2024 2:01:43 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Bangkok: HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn of the Kingdom of Thailand met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Thailand HE Ahmed bin Ali Al Tamimi, on the occasion of the end of his tenure.

HM the King of the Kingdom of Thailand wished HE the Ambassador success in his future duties, and bilateral relations further development and prosperity.

