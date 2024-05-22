Microsoft Edge To Support Real-Time Video Translation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Microsoft has announced a range of new features for the Edge web browser, including video translation and dubbing, security improvements against vulnerabilities and data leaks.

The company aims to provide simultaneous interpretation of videos with the possibility of being coded using artificial intelligence mechanisms to help users overcome the language barrier and enjoy content available in languages other than their native language.

This feature will work across multiple locations to deliver real-time audio or text dubbing.

According to Microsoft, dubbing and interpretation will be available on various video sharing platforms, including YouTube, Coursera's training platform, LinkedIn's recruitment and learning platform, as well as other news platforms.

The feature currently supports translation from Spanish to English, from English to German, Hindi, Italian and Spanish, with plans to add more languages in future updates.

