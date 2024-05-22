               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Amir Sends Congratulations To Vietnam's New President


5/22/2024 2:01:42 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent today a cable of congratulations to HE President To Lam on the occasion of taking the constitutional oath as president of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, wishing him success, and for bilateral relations further development and growth.

MENAFN22052024000063011010ID1108245853


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search