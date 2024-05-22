Amir Offers Condolences To Supreme Leader Of Iran

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Tehran: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani offered condolences to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, HE Ali Khamenei, at his office in the capital Tehran on Wednesday, on the death of the President HE Dr. Ebrahim Raisi and several other officials, asking Allah Almighty to grant them mercy.

The condolences were also extended by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and several of Their Excellencies members of the delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

During the meeting, they discussed friendship relations between the two countries and ways to develop them.