IANS Interview: UCC Need Of The Hour, Will Be Gamechanger For Women, Says Pushkar Singh Dhami

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has become the need of the hour for the nation and it will turn out to be a gamechanger in the near future, especially for women.

In a free-wheeling conversation with IANS, Pushkar Dhami said that the UCC will not only facilitate women's emancipation but will also help them unshackle the societal barriers, paving the way for their unhindered growth and prosperity.

Notably, Uttarakhand is the first state to have cleared the UCC law and it will see its roll-out soon, once the rules of implementation are ready.

Dhami said that the BJP believes in fulfilling its poll promises and added that the UCC is clearly highlighted in the party's manifesto for the 2024 elections.

He said that the UCC promotes equality and uniformity in laws and the BJP has always had it in its poll agenda.

“Today, our Muslim sisters are very happy over UCC. They also firmly believe that this law will help them fight against societal bias and help unlock their true potential. The UCC will be a boon for people across all classes and societies,” Dhami told IANS.

“The Gangotri that emanated from Uttarakhand will spread across the country,” he said, hinting that the state's UCC draft would be replicated in other states too.

Mincing no words on 'land jihad', Dhami said that the Opposition Congress was behind provoking a certain community and also asserted that his government will deal with rioters and trouble-makers with a firm hand.

“We won't allow the fabric of Devbhoomi to get disturbed because of someone's conspiracies and machinations. Our government has cracked down on all illegal encroachments,” he said.

When questioned on Congress' call for 'wealth redistribution to minorities', the Uttarakhand CM said that the grand old party always practised appeasement politics and as part of this strategy, they kept the majority deprived and always preferred pro-minorities policies.

Touching upon the state's Population Control Committee, he said that his government has led from the front on UCC and it wouldn't hesitate in giving shape to another 'revolutionary' policy for the nation's growth.