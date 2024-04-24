Discussions On Financial Stability Held Between CBA, US Department Of Treasury

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The regular meetings of the Azerbaijan's banking mission tookplace at the US Department of the Treasury, Governor of the CentralBank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Taleh Kazimov, wrote on X, Azernews reports.

“We engaged in productive discussions with Anna Morris,Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Global Affairs, and BrianMcCauley, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Europe and Eurasia. Duringthe meetings, we reviewed the Central Bank's supervisory measuresof financial institutions and exchanged opinions on macroeconomicissues. We also discussed opportunities for cooperation between thetwo institutions in the areas of risk assessment and management,strengthening cyber security measures, and ensuring overallfinancial stability,” Kazimov noted.