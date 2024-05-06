Chinese interbank treasury bond index starts Monday’s session with gains

(MENAFN) According to data released by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System, the net price of China's interbank treasury bond index commenced Monday's trading session at 1,021.41 points, indicating a slight uptick from its previous close of 1,021.11 points. This index serves as a crucial barometer of the real-time trading activity within China's interbank bond market, offering insights into the performance and sentiment of investors in this segment.



Operating on a daily basis, the index opens promptly at 9 a.m. on every workday, providing stakeholders with an immediate snapshot of market conditions. Throughout the trading day, it undergoes regular updates every five minutes, ensuring that participants have access to the most current information regarding treasury bond prices and movements. This real-time tracking mechanism enables investors to make informed decisions in response to evolving market dynamics and price fluctuations.



As a fundamental component of China's financial infrastructure, the interbank treasury bond index plays a crucial role in facilitating efficient trading and pricing mechanisms within the bond market. Its transparency and timeliness contribute to market integrity and investor confidence, essential elements for the smooth functioning of the financial system. By providing a reliable gauge of treasury bond performance, the index serves as a valuable tool for market participants, policymakers, and analysts alike in navigating the intricacies of China's bond market landscape.

MENAFN06052024000045015839ID1108177054