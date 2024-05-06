Poonch Terror Attack: Security Forces Release Sketches Of Two Terrorists

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, May 6 (IANS) Security forces on Monday released sketches of two terrorists responsible for the attack on IAF vehicles in J&K's Poonch district on May 4.

One air warrior, Corporal Nikky Pahadem was killed and four others injured when terrorists attacked two IAF vehicles in the Bakrabal (Sanai) area of Surankote in Poonch on May 4.

The officials said,“Police have detained around 20 people for questioning so far. A massive cordon and search operation continues in Danna Top, Shahstar, Sheindra and Sanai Top areas of Poonch. Senior officers of the Army and police, including GOC 16 Corps and ADGP Jammu visited the spot of attack and took stock of the security arrangements yesterday."

“A group of two to three terrorists are believed to have carried out the attack on the IAF convoy near Shaistar Sanai in Surankote area on Saturday. Anyone who will give fruitful and reliable information about the whereabouts of these terrorists leading to their arrest will be rewarded and identity will be kept secret," the officials said further.

The officials have also provided four mobile numbers on which people can contact and share information. The numbers are -- 9541051982, 8082294375, 9541051982, and 8082294375.