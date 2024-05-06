Four Terrorists Killed In Clash With Police In SW Pakistan

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, May 6 (NNN-APP) – Four terrorists were killed in a clash with police on Saturday, in Quetta, capital of Pakistan's south-west Balochistan province, a spokesperson of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police said.

The spokesperson said, the incident took place on Saturday night, when four terrorists riding two motorcycles attacked a police patrolling vehicle near Sibbi road in the city.

In an exchange of fire, one of the terrorists was killed on the spot, the spokesperson said, adding that, the remaining three terrorists entered a building.

Police cordoned off the area and called for additional backup before entering the building and killing the remaining terrorists, the CTD added.– NNN-APP

